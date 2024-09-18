2025 Triumph Speed 400 launched in India, Check it out...

The Speed 400 has a modern-classic roadster design that appeals to a number of people.
The neo-retro motorbike has been priced starting from ₹2.4 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new edition now gets adjustable brake and clutch levers.
The headlamp remains the same as before, a LED unit surrounded with a styled LED DRL.
The new updates include four colors including- Racing Yellow Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.
On the side cover of the bike can be seen Speed 400 badging that matches the paint scheme of the motorcycle.
The seat height of the bike measures at 790 mm and the handle bar width measures at 814 mm.
The engine is a 400 cc, liquid-cooled unit producing 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm.
The Speed 400 gets a digi-analogue instrument cluster. The speed and warning lights is visible on the analogue part of the meter and rpms, fuel and gear position is shown on the digital part.
The tyres of the motorbike have been given a higher profile to make the bike look beefier and match the overall look.