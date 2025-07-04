2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X revealed in a new colour for Europe

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2026 Scrambler 400 X for international markets, bringing a new colour option on the motorcycle for the new model year. The 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be available in the Baja Orange and Aluminium paint scheme, which brings the orange shade to the fuel tank with the aluminium-finished stripe. Our readers would remember that the India-spec Triumph Scrambler 400 X was recently updated with the Baja Orange colour scheme, albeit with a different pattern.

The 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be available in the Baja Orange and Aluminium paint scheme, which brings the orange shade to the fuel tank with the aluminium-finished stripe.

2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Baja Orange Colour

The new Baja Orange colour is the only big change on the 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X for Europe and other international markets. The fuel tank gets tank grips on either side, while the silver strip carries the ‘Triumph’ logo. The rest of the bodywork remains the same, finished in black. The bike continues to get gold-coloured USD front forks, while the front fender is finished in silver as well.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 XC launched at ₹2.94 lakh. Check what's new

The Baja Orange colour scheme gets more surface area on the international version, as opposed to the India-spec model

2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Specifications

Power on the Triumph Scrambler 400 X comes from the familiar 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Other cycle parts include the 43 mm USD front forks and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Both ends have a suspension travel of 150 mm. The Triumph Scrambler 400 X rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in block-pattern, dual-purpose tyres.

The 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X continues to draw power from the 398 cc motor and is made in India for domestic and global markets

2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Features

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X has turned out to be a proven model, balancing between everyday performance and off-road capability. The bike also comes equipped with features like ride-by-wire, switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control, all-LED lighting, a Type-C USB charging port, and a semi-digital instrument console.

The Scrambler 400 X takes on the Royal Enfield Scram 440, which recently went back on sale, as well as the Yezdi Scrambler in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: