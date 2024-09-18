Triumph 400cc range drives global success with 60,000 units sold worldwide

The Bajaj-Triumph collaboration has been a resounding success for both brands, with the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 serving as a prime example. Launched on June 27, 2023, in London, the India-manufactured motorcycles have achieved global sales of over 60,000 units.

At the recent launch of the Triumph T4 400cc, the company highlighted that its 400cc lineup, including the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400, has been sold in over 50 countries, with key markets being Brazil, the US, and the UK. Notably, 35,000 units were sold in India, with the remaining bikes exported to international markets.

Triumph: 400cc segment doing the magic

Bajaj-Triumph reported a 72 per cent global sales increase, driven primarily by the success of its 400cc bikes. The company also highlighted the growth of the premium motorcycle market, which includes bikes priced between ₹1.7 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh, growing at a 31 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Triumph noted that while Honda and Jawa sold around 2,000 units between July and August of FY25, Triumph sold nearly 4,000 units in the same period.

The company also claims to be the second-largest player in the classic motorcycle segment, trailing only Royal Enfield. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., remarked, “The Triumph and Bajaj alliance has delivered almost 60,000 TR series bikes to over 50 countries, including India. We’re thrilled by the strong customer response and the expanding reach of the franchise. This inspires us to keep pushing boundaries together and grow the modern classic segment for a broader audience."

Sharma had earlier emphasised the growing potential of the Modern Classics category, stating that it offers a blend of style and performance for riders. He also expressed pride in the global success of their collaboration, with products gaining appreciation across both emerging and developed markets.

