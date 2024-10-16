Honda CB1000 Hornet range announced globally for 2025. Check details

Honda's new super naked was announced back in 2023 and the details are now confirmed
The range will include an SP version with more performance and upgraded hardware
The CB1000 Hornet rides on USD front forks and a rear monoshock damper from Showa
Priced £1,000 more, the SP gets an Öhlins rear shock and fully adjustable USD front forks
Honda is going to include a full colour five-inch TFT screen with mobile connectivity function
While the standard Hornet gets Nissin brakes, the SP is fitted with Brembo Stylema calipers
The regular CB1000 Hornet makes 149.7 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm
The same power unit in the SP makes 155 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm at 9,000 rpm
While Honda has filed a design patent in India, a launch here is not yet confirmed