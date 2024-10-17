HT Auto
In pics: MY25 Triumph Speed Twin 900 unveiled globally, will reach Indian shores

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
1/10
The Triumph Speed Twin 900 has just been revamped for 2025 and it was debuted globally with updates to its design, features, safety tech, and suspension.  (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
The Triumph Speed Twin 900 has just been revamped for 2025 and it was debuted globally with updates to its design, features, safety tech, and suspension. 
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
2/10
The Speed Twin rides in with a sportier look and a slimmer rear frame. It gets updated with new fork protectors in the front, new side covers and throttle body covers. (Triumph )
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
The Speed Twin rides in with a sportier look and a slimmer rear frame. It gets updated with new fork protectors in the front, new side covers and throttle body covers.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
3/10
The footpegs and heel guards have been redesigned on the 2025 Speed Twin 900, and the bench seat gets narrower to offer better cornering support.  (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
The footpegs and heel guards have been redesigned on the 2025 Speed Twin 900, and the bench seat gets narrower to offer better cornering support. 

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
4/10
The updated LCD instrument console on the 2025 Speed Twin 900 shows info related to speed, revs, gear, and the optional Bluetooth module allows for turn-by-turn navigation, call accept/reject, and media control. (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
The updated LCD instrument console on the 2025 Speed Twin 900 shows info related to speed, revs, gear, and the optional Bluetooth module allows for turn-by-turn navigation, call accept/reject, and media control.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
5/10
Triumph has revamped the handling of the Speed Twin 900 through new Marzocchi front USD forks and twin rear RSUs with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjustability. (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
Triumph has revamped the handling of the Speed Twin 900 through new Marzocchi front USD forks and twin rear RSUs with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjustability.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
6/10
The rear suspension is coupled with an aluminium swingarm that gets lighter and stiffer than before. The motorbike is built around a tubular steel chassis with steel cradles. (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
The rear suspension is coupled with an aluminium swingarm that gets lighter and stiffer than before. The motorbike is built around a tubular steel chassis with steel cradles.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
7/10
The 2025 Speed Twin 900 is packaged with a bunch of modern rider aids that inlcudes optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control. The two riding modes – 'Road' and 'Rain' – remain unchanghed.  (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
The 2025 Speed Twin 900 is packaged with a bunch of modern rider aids that inlcudes optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control. The two riding modes – 'Road' and 'Rain' – remain unchanghed. 
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
8/10
The motorbike gets cruise control and heated grips, and it is powered by the same 900 cc Bonneville Twin engine. This unit makes 64 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm. (Triumph)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
The motorbike gets cruise control and heated grips, and it is powered by the same 900 cc Bonneville Twin engine. This unit makes 64 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
9/10
 Triumph is offering the motorbike in three colour options – Pure White (shown above). Aluminium Silver. and Phantom Black.  (Triumph )
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
 Triumph is offering the motorbike in three colour options – Pure White (shown above). Aluminium Silver. and Phantom Black. 
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
10/10
While Aluminium White with the Carnival Red embellishment is listed at the starting price of $9,995 (approximately 8.39 lakh), Pure White with Maui Blue and Tangerine Orange stripes comes at $10,495 (approximately 8.81 lakh). (Triumph )
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900
While Aluminium White with the Carnival Red embellishment is listed at the starting price of $9,995 (approximately 8.39 lakh), Pure White with Maui Blue and Tangerine Orange stripes comes at $10,495 (approximately 8.81 lakh).
First Published Date: 17 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Speed Twin motorcycles

