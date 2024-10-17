In pics: MY25 Triumph Speed Twin 900 unveiled globally, will reach Indian shores
The 2025 Speed Twin is slotted in with a sportier classic design with contemporary appeal and is treated with revamped with new features, tech, and su
...
The Triumph Speed Twin 900 has just been revamped for 2025 and it was debuted globally with updates to its design, features, safety tech, and suspension.
The Speed Twin rides in with a sportier look and a slimmer rear frame. It gets updated with new fork protectors in the front, new side covers and throttle body covers.
The footpegs and heel guards have been redesigned on the 2025 Speed Twin 900, and the bench seat gets narrower to offer better cornering support.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Compare
View Offers
Compare
Compare
UPCOMING
889.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
Compare
View Offers
The updated LCD instrument console on the 2025 Speed Twin 900 shows info related to speed, revs, gear, and the optional Bluetooth module allows for turn-by-turn navigation, call accept/reject, and media control.
Triumph has revamped the handling of the Speed Twin 900 through new Marzocchi front USD forks and twin rear RSUs with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjustability.
The rear suspension is coupled with an aluminium swingarm that gets lighter and stiffer than before. The motorbike is built around a tubular steel chassis with steel cradles.
The 2025 Speed Twin 900 is packaged with a bunch of modern rider aids that inlcudes optimised cornering ABS and Traction Control. The two riding modes – 'Road' and 'Rain' – remain unchanghed.
The motorbike gets cruise control and heated grips, and it is powered by the same 900 cc Bonneville Twin engine. This unit makes 64 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,800 rpm.
Triumph is offering the motorbike in three colour options – Pure White (shown above). Aluminium Silver. and Phantom Black.
While Aluminium White with the Carnival Red embellishment is listed at the starting price of $9,995 (approximately ₹8.39 lakh), Pure White with Maui Blue and Tangerine Orange stripes comes at $10,495 (approximately ₹8.81 lakh).
First Published Date: 17 Oct 2024, 10:58 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS