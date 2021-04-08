Select Kawasaki bikes available with up to 50,000 discount

After announcing a price hike on its entire model range, Kawasaki India has now rolled out big discounts on select bikes. Models such as the Vulcan S, Versys 650, W800, Ninja 1000SX and the KLX series are part of the latest discount campaign. The company has also announced that the discount offer is valid only till April 30th. It can be availed at all the Kawasaki dealerships in India.

(Also Read: New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India at ₹14.99 lakh)

Here is the detailed discount information:

Kawasaki Vulcan S: ₹6.04 lakh (Discount - ₹20,000)

Kawasaki Versys 650: ₹7.08 lakh (Discount - ₹30,000)

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: ₹11.29 lakh (Discount - ₹30,000)

Kawasaki W800: ₹7.19 lakh (Discount - ₹30,000)

Kawasaki KLX 110: ₹2.99 lakh (Discount - ₹30,000)

Kawasaki KLX 140: ₹4.06 lakh (Discount - ₹40,000)

Kawasaki KX 100: ₹4.87 lakh (Discount - ₹50,000)

Save for the newly launched Ninja 300, Ninja ZX-10R, Z H2 and KLX series, the entire Kawasaki model range has become expensive in India. Here are more details.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 300 booking vouchers now available on Amazon India)

Kawasaki is also reportedly working on a new Ninja 700R motorcycle. It is going to be an evolution of the existing Ninja 650 motorcycle and will feature the same powertrain, albeit with a displacement bump. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the new Aprilia RS 660 and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R7 motorcycle. There are is no confirmation as to when the bike will publicly break cover.