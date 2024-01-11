Check out the offers on Kawasaki motorcycles

Kawasaki is offering several offers on few of their motorcycles.
The brand is offering a ‘Good Times Voucher’ that can be availed against ex-showroom price.
Depending on the motorcycle, the voucher amount is different.
The Vulcan S is being offered with a ₹60,000 voucher
The Ninja 650 gets a ₹30,000 voucher
The Versys 650 gets a ₹20,000 voucher
The Ninja 400 is being offered with a ₹40,000 voucher
This voucher is available till 31st January 2024
Moreover, the voucher is applicable only on limited stock