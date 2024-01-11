Check out the offers on Kawasaki motorcycles

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 11, 2024

Kawasaki is offering several offers on few of their motorcycles.

The brand is offering a ‘Good Times Voucher’ that can be availed against ex-showroom price.

Depending on the motorcycle, the voucher amount is different.

 The Vulcan S is being offered with a 60,000 voucher

The Ninja 650 gets a 30,000 voucher

The Versys 650 gets a 20,000 voucher

The Ninja 400 is being offered with a 40,000 voucher

This voucher is available till 31st January 2024

Moreover, the voucher is applicable only on limited stock
