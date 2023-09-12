HT Auto
In pics: Kawasaki ZX-4R launched, redlines at a screaming 15,000 rpm

Kawasaki ZX-4R is priced at 8.49 lakh ex-showroom. It comes to the Indian market as a CBU.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2023, 13:58 PM
1/8
Kawasaki has launched the ZX-4R in the Indian market. It is the most affordable motorcycle in manufacturer's India lineup that has an in-line four-cylinder engine. However, the in the global market, Kawasaki also sells the ZX-25R which comes with a 250 cc, in-line four cylinder engine.
2/8
Kawasaki ZX-4R costs 8.49 lakh ex-showroom. It is priced at 71,000 less than the Z900 which is a naked streetfighter. The ZX-4R sits between the Ninja 400 and Ninja 650 in the portfolio of the manufacturer.
3/8
The ZX-4R is priced on the higher side because it comes to the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit or a CBU. This means that the motorcycle is not being made in India because of which it attracts higher taxes.
4/8
At first glance, a person might get confused between the ZX-4R and larger in-line four-cylinder machines from Kawasaki. This is because the fairing is quite similar and so is the LED headlamp that has a split design. Unfortunately, Kawasaki is only selling the ZX-4R in one colour that is Metallic Spark Black. 
5/8
The motorcycle comes with a 4.3-inch TFT screen that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated Track mode. It also supports turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. Around the TFT screen, there are tell tail lights and. The ZX-4R comes with our riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable),
6/8
Powering the ZX-4R is a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.
7/8
From the specifications, it is clear that the ZX-4R comes with a high-revving engine which means that the rider would need to work to extract all that power. So, the rider would need to climb the revs everytime he wants to make a overtake or accelerate. 
8/8
The ZX-4R uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.
First Published Date: 12 Sep 2023, 13:58 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India ZX 4R

