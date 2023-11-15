HT Auto
2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the KX 85 and KLX 300R motorcycles in the country, bringing its highly capable dirt motorcycles to the market. The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is priced at 4.20 lakh, while the KLX 300R is priced at 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both motorcycles are targeted at children and are dedicated bikes for dirt riding. Both bikes come to India as Completely Built Units (CBUs) and can be privately owned.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2023, 15:13 PM
2024 Kawasaki KX 85
The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
Power on the 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 comes from an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine connected to a tubular semi-double cradle frame. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes equipped with a 36 mm inverted cartridge suspension at the front with adjustable compression damping. The rear gets a Uni Trak suspension with a fully adjustable shock absorber sourced from KYB. Both units come with 275 mm of travel. The bike rides on 17-inch front and 14-inch rear spoked wheels with Dunlop MX33 tyres. Braking performance comes from a single 202 mm front disc and a 150 mm disc at the rear.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero's Vida unveils Lynx & Acro electric dirt bike concepts

2024 Kawasaki KLX 300R
The 2024 Kawasaki KLX 300R comes with a 292 cc motor that develops 28.6 bhp and weighs just 128 kg (kerb)
On the other hand, the 2024 Kawasaki KLX 300R draws power from the 292 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine tuned for 28.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 26.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a four-way adjustable handlebar, while the suspension setup comprises a 43 mm inverted front fork and a Unit Trak single shock at the rear that’s fully adjustable.

The MY2024 KLX 300R rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. Braking power comes from a semi-floating 270 mm petal disc at the front with a single-piston caliper, while the rear gets a 240 mm petal disc at the rear. The bike has a kerb weight of 128 kg.

Both dirt bikes are available in the single Lime Green shade. Do note that the KX 85 and KLX 300R are not road-legal but can be used on private property and for competitions. The dirt bikes are great for budding riders starting their careers in motorsport.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2023, 15:13 PM IST
