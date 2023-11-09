HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Eicma 2023: Hero’s Vida Unveils Lynx & Acro Electric Dirt Bike Concepts

EICMA 2023: Hero’s Vida unveils Lynx & Acro electric dirt bike concepts

Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler arm Vida has unveiled the Lynx and Aero electric dirt bike concepts at EICMA 2023. The Vida Lynx is an electric dirt bike concept that promises quick acceleration with its light weight, while the Vida Acro is a modular electric dirt bike concept targeted at children between the ages of 3-9 years.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 17:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Vida Lynx Concept
The Vida Lynx Concept is an electric dirt bike that weighs just over 80 kg with a 15 kW (20.1 bhp) motor
Vida Lynx Concept
The Vida Lynx Concept is an electric dirt bike that weighs just over 80 kg with a 15 kW (20.1 bhp) motor

The Vida Lynx electric dirt bike’s design has been inspired by the lynx spotted wild cats, which are known for their agility in climbing. The company says that the Lynx e-bike mimics those qualities with the focus on having the best “ride and handling characteristics with the lowest possible weight." Being an electric offering gives riders access to instant torque and silent operation, bringing more possibilities to the model.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero MotoCorp rides Vida electric brand into Europe with V1 e-scooter

The bike gets a suspension geometry for better weight distribution, allowing it to tackle rough terrains, while the new frame allows better front-to-rear weight distribution to optimise handling. Vida says that parameters like regenerative braking and traction control can be customised on the bike using a mobile app. The Lynx weighs a little over 80 kg and gets a 3 kWh battery pack that can last for about an hour. The electric motor churns out about 15 kW (20.1 bhp), promising an incredible power-to-weight ratio.

Vida Acro concept
The Vida Acro concept showcases a modular frame that can be adjusted in three sizes to suit kids between the ages 3-9 years
Vida Acro concept
The Vida Acro concept showcases a modular frame that can be adjusted in three sizes to suit kids between the ages 3-9 years

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
₹ 1.03 - 1.20 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast F2F
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Hero Electric Ae-29 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29
₹85,000 - 90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
₹85,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
₹88,166**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

Up next is the Vida Acro concept electric dirt bike that’s targeted at children. The electric mini bike for kids is scalable with its three-point adjustable frame that allows the chassis to increase or decrease in size within two minutes, depending on the child’s size and age. The adjustable mechanism allows the user to adjust the seat height, length of the bike and handlebar position, to ensure the ergonomics and ride remains uncompromised. The mini bike can be adjusted in three sizes.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 160 adventure scooter breaks cover with off-road capability

The Acro comes with power tool battery packs that allow for easy swap and intra-compatibility. These batteries will be able to charge home appliances as well as the mini bike, helping users save costs. The mini electric dirt bike also comes with parental controls allowing parents to add a speed limiter, geofencing, remote ‘disable’ button to prevent mishaps and more.

Vida has not confirmed production plans for the Lynx and Acro just yet but is gauging customer interest at EICMA. Enough interest should help green-light the project, which is likely to make it to Europe first, where the company begins operations by mid-2024. India could also get the electric dirt bikes making them for a very interesting proposition.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Vida Vida Lynx Vida Acro Vida electric dirt bikes dirt bikes electric motorcycle EICMA EICMA 2023

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Rose Blossom (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,390 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.