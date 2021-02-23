Royal Enfield's new upcoming 650 cc bikes spotted on test again

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a number of new bikes in the country. Now the Chennai-based motorcycle maker was caught testing three new bikes on the public roads. If reports are anything to go by, these are all based on the 650 cc platform as the current Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650.

While one of the bikes could be the 650 cc cruiser which has been under contemplation for quite some time now, the other models are yet to be confirmed. Rumors also say that Meteor 650 and the Classic 650 could also be in the pipeline but that seems unlikely at the moment.

As opposed to the laid-back cruiser stance, the new models seem to have a taller and more upright stance. One of the spotted models (above) appears to have a tail section very similar to the current Meteor 350 motorcycle. Bits like the round LED tail lamp and indicators, pillion seat and the grail rail remind of the Meteor 350 from certain angles.

The fact that these bikes sport twin exhausts and can be seen cruising effortlessly at 120-130kmph (in the source video), clearly suggests that the models come powered by the existing’s 650 cc engine. The same powertrain churns out a total out of 47 bhp and 52 Nm in the current Interceptor and Continental GT 650 models.

As of now, there is no confirmation as to when the bikes will be launched in the market. However, near-production ready models spotted in the spy images indicate that the bikes may not be very far off from the official launch.