Bikes powered by engines with displacement above 350 cc have witnessed 4% growth
On the other hand, bikes with engines of up to 350 cc have witnessed a 5% drop in sales
In the segment with above 350 cc engines, Royal Enfield sells models like Continental GT, Super Meteor 650, Scram 411 etc
But the largest chunk of sales come from its 350 cc range of motorcycles
While the growth rate of 350 cc segment was lower than the higher category, the company sold its majority of bikes in lower space only
In the 350 cc segment, Royal Enfield sold 70,345 bikes in September
In the bigger bike segment, it sold 8,235 units
Royal Enfield's total sales also witnessed a 4% slump last month
Royal Enfield sold a total of 78,580 bikes in September 2023