Royal Enfield has witnessed a surge in sales for the bigger bikes in September

Published Oct 02, 2023

Bikes powered by engines with displacement above 350 cc have witnessed 4% growth

On the other hand, bikes with engines of up to 350 cc have witnessed a 5% drop in sales

In the segment with above 350 cc engines, Royal Enfield sells models like Continental GT, Super Meteor 650, Scram 411 etc

But the largest chunk of sales come from its 350 cc range of motorcycles

While the growth rate of 350 cc segment was lower than the higher category, the company sold its majority of bikes in lower space only

In the 350 cc segment, Royal Enfield sold 70,345 bikes in September

In the bigger bike segment, it sold 8,235 units

Royal Enfield's total sales also witnessed a 4% slump last month

Royal Enfield sold a total of 78,580 bikes in September 2023
