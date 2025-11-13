Royal Enfield reports Q2 sales in 3 years with 43% surge

Royal Enfield has reported its strongest quarterly performance in more than three years, backed by sharp growth in both domestic and export markets. The iconic motorcycle brand, owned by Eicher Motors, saw sales rise 43.2 per cent year-on-year in the quarter ending September 30.

The festive season and supportive tax policies helped Royal Enfield consolidate its dominance in India’s mid-size motorcycle segment. Sales of bikes with engines up to 350cc, which include bestsellers like the Meteor 350 and Classic 350, grew 46.2 per cent in the quarter. These models continue to form the backbone of Royal Enfield’s lineup, accounting for nearly 87 per cent of total volumes.

The momentum was further aided by consumption tax cuts on motorcycles up to 350cc, making them more accessible to a wider customer base. Overall, the Indian two-wheeler market grew 7.4 per cent during the September quarter, supported by festive purchases during Navratri and Diwali.

Premium segment and global expansion

While smaller-capacity models drove overall numbers, Royal Enfield’s larger motorcycles, such as the Himalayan and the Interceptor 650, also saw a strong 26.8 per cent increase in sales. This signals rising demand for higher-capacity, adventure, and touring motorcycles in India, a category where the brand continues to lead.

Exports were another bright spot, with overseas shipments climbing 55.1 per cent year-on-year. The company’s expansion into new international markets and its growing dealer network abroad have strengthened Royal Enfield’s position as a global mid-size motorcycle brand.

Eicher's financial performance

Its parent company, Eicher Motors, reported a 24.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹13.69 billion for the quarter, with total revenue up 44.8 per cent to ₹61.72 billion. The strong performance aligns with broader industry trends, as other major players like Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp also reported improved financial results during the period.

Current line-up and market presence

Royal Enfield’s current portfolio spans multiple segments of the mid-size motorcycle market. Its 350cc range includes the Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350, and the Bullet 350. In the 650cc category, the company offers the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and the Super Meteor 650. The brand’s adventure and touring lineup is represented by the new Himalayan 450, which caters to riders seeking off-road and long-distance capability. Together, these models form the backbone of Royal Enfield’s operations in both domestic and global markets.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: