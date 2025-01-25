Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?

Royal Enfield recently launched the Scram 440 in India starting at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.08 lakh. A successor to the Scram 411, the Scram 440 builds on its predecessor’s legacy with notable upgrades. Here are the top five highlights of the new Royal Enfield Scram 440:

1 Engine The Scram 440 is powered by an enhanced 443 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This motor generates 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque delivering 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque than the Scram 411. With a 6-speed gearbox, this model promises smoother highway cruising, reduced vibrations and improved fuel efficiency. Additionally, rider comfort is taken care of by the introduction of a new pull-type clutch that reduces lever effort by 0.75 kg and offers enhanced durability.

2 Features Packed with features, the Scram 440 caters to modern riders being feature-loaded. It offers a new LED headlamp and a switchable anti-lock braking system (ABS) for better control on varied terrains. A USB charger has been included for on-the-go charging of devices, there's a tripper navigation system which becomes helpful when going to explore or for longer journeys. The familiar digital-analogue instrument cluster has been carried over from the Scram 411. Moreover, riders have the option to choose between spoked rims or alloy wheels wherein the latter support tubeless tyres.

3 Specifications The Scram 440 retains the tried-and-tested suspension setup of its predecessor with telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear offering 190 mm and 180 mm of travel respectively. Braking has been upgraded with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, ensuring reliable stopping power. Despite a slight increase in weight to 187 kg (dry), the bike features practical additions like a centre stand and a provision for a top box with a 10 kg payload capacity.

4 Colour Royal Enfield has introduced vibrant new paint schemes for the Scram 440. The Trail variant is available in Blue and Green while the Force variant adds Teal to its palette along with the Blue and Green options. These fresh colour schemes give the Scram 440 a distinctive appeal.

5 Price The Scram 440 comes in two variants namely Trail and Force. The Trail variant is priced at ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Force variant is priced slightly higher at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). These competitive prices allow the Scram 440 to remain a viable option in its segment.

