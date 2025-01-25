Royal Enfield Scram 440 launched. Check the price!

Royal Enfield has launched the Scram 440 in the Indian market.
The Scram 440 is the upgraded version of the Scram 411.
The Scram 440 is powered by an enhanced 443 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.
It puts out 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque delivering 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque than the Scram 411.
With a 6-speed gearbox, this model promises smoother highway cruising, reduced vibrations and improved fuel efficiency.
It offers a new LED headlamp and a switchable anti-lock braking system (ABS) and there is also a Tripper navigation
The Scram 440 retains the tried-and-tested suspension setup of its predecessor with telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear offering 190 mm and 180 mm of travel respectively.
Braking has been upgraded with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, ensuring reliable stopping power.
The Trail variant is priced at ₹2.08 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Force variant is priced slightly higher at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).