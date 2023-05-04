Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Specs compared

Harley-Davidson recently launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. The motorcycle sits above the X 350 in the line-up which was also launched quite recently. As of now, Harley-Davidson has no plans to launch the X 500 in the Indian market because the brand is already working on a new motorcycle which is being co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. If the X 500 ever launches in the Indian market then it will be going against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. So, here is a comparison between the two.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Looks

The Harley-Davidson X 500 looks like a more mature version of the X 350 and has some hints from the XR1200X. The fuel tank has a muscular design, there is a single-piece seat, circular elements and a chopped-off rear fender. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks like a retro roadster.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Specifications

The Interceptor is powered by a 648 cc air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine that gets a 270-degree crank. It puts out 46 bhp and 52 Nm. Harley-Davidson X 500's parallel-twin engine is liquid-cooled and it produces 46 bhp and 46 Nm.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Hardware

The Interceptor uses a steel cradle frame with telescopic forks in the front and pre-load adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are done by disc at both ends. The Harley Davidson X 500 gets tubular steel chassis that is suspended by USD forks in the front which is rebound adjustable and a monoRoyal Enfield, Interceptor 650, Harley-Davidson, X 500shock at the rear which is preload and rebound adjustable.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Features

In terms of features, the Interceptor 650 comes with a USB charger, an analogue instrument cluster and a LED headlamp. On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson X 500 gets a digital instrument cluster and all LED lighting,

