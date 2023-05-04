HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley Davidson X 500: Specs Compared

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Specs compared

Harley-Davidson recently launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. The motorcycle sits above the X 350 in the line-up which was also launched quite recently. As of now, Harley-Davidson has no plans to launch the X 500 in the Indian market because the brand is already working on a new motorcycle which is being co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. If the X 500 ever launches in the Indian market then it will be going against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. So, here is a comparison between the two.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 19:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The design of both motorcycles is quite different.
The design of both motorcycles is quite different.
The design of both motorcycles is quite different.
The design of both motorcycles is quite different.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Looks

The Harley-Davidson X 500 looks like a more mature version of the X 350 and has some hints from the XR1200X. The fuel tank has a muscular design, there is a single-piece seat, circular elements and a chopped-off rear fender. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 looks like a retro roadster.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Specifications

The Interceptor is powered by a 648 cc air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine that gets a 270-degree crank. It puts out 46 bhp and 52 Nm. Harley-Davidson X 500's parallel-twin engine is liquid-cooled and it produces 46 bhp and 46 Nm.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 390
373.3 cc
₹2.53 - 2.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Trk 251 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Trk 251
249 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Keeway K300 N (HT Auto photo)
Keeway K300 N
292.4 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.65 - 2.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Hardware

The Interceptor uses a steel cradle frame with telescopic forks in the front and pre-load adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are done by disc at both ends. The Harley Davidson X 500 gets tubular steel chassis that is suspended by USD forks in the front which is rebound adjustable and a monoRoyal Enfield, Interceptor 650, Harley-Davidson, X 500shock at the rear which is preload and rebound adjustable.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Harley-Davidson X 500: Features

In terms of features, the Interceptor 650 comes with a USB charger, an analogue instrument cluster and a LED headlamp. On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson X 500 gets a digital instrument cluster and all LED lighting,

First Published Date: 04 May 2023, 19:47 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Harley-Davidson X 500
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city