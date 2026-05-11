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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 May 2026, 12:55 pm
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  • The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been spotted testing again ahead of its expected global debut at EICMA 2026.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026 (@Instagram/Madras_Motovlogs)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
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The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been spotted testing once again, with the latest spy shots indicating that the motorcycle is moving closer to production readiness. The new flagship ADV from Royal Enfield is expected to make its debut in full production form at EICMA 2026 before eventually going on sale in India and overseas.

The latest test mule appears to be undergoing load and touring evaluation, as it was equipped with hard panniers mounted at the rear. Interestingly, the panniers have been designed around the motorcycle’s high-mounted exhaust, implying these may eventually be offered as part of the official accessories catalogue. The test bike also carried a headlamp grille for protection against the elements.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Design

The motorcycle continues to resemble the existing Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 when it comes to the silhouette, although it appears noticeably larger and more substantial. The Himalyaan 750 carries a bigger fuel tank, taller windscreen, extended side fairing, and an upswept exhaust setup. The round LED headlamp and tower-style front section remain intact, while trapezoidal rear-view mirrors replace the circular units on the Himalayan 450. The round TFT display also appears to have been carried over from the smaller motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Cycle parts

The new Himalayan 750 is expected to ride on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, replacing the 21-inch front wheel seen on the Himalayan 450. The wheels are likely to be tubeless spoked units. Suspension duties will be handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock with longer travel at both ends, while braking hardware will include twin front disc brakes and a single rear disc.

Also Read : BMW F 450 GS starts arriving at dealerships, test rides to start soon

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Powertrain

The ADV will be powered by a new 750 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin producing around 55 bhp and 60-65 Nm of torque. If launched with these figures, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 would become the largest and most powerful production motorcycle from the brand to date.

Royal Enfield is also expected to position the Himalayan 750 aggressively on pricing, potentially making it one of the more accessible parallel-twin adventure tourers in the segment.

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First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 12:55 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming bikes motorcycles adventure tourer advs royal enfield himalayan 750

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