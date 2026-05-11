BMW F 450 GS starts arriving at dealerships, test rides to start soon

German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad has officially started dispatching the all-new BMW F 450 GS to dealerships across India, with customer test rides expected to commence in the coming days. The adventure motorcycle was recently launched in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹4.7 lakh (ex-showroom), making it BMW’s newest entry-level ADV offering in the country.

Positioned below the bigger GS motorcycles, the BMW F 450 GS will replace the outgoing G 310 GS in the company’s Indian portfolio. The motorcycle enters a highly competitive segment and rivals models such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure X.

Inspired by the R 1300 GS

In terms of styling, the BMW F 450 GS takes clear inspiration from its elder sibling, the BMW R 1300 GS. The motorcycle gets a sharp adventure-tourer design with a tall stance, muscular fuel tank, beak-style front fender and compact tail section. BMW will offer the motorcycle in three variants: Basic, Exclusive and GS Trophy.

The GS Trophy variant will sit at the top of the lineup and feature a distinctive livery, sports suspension setup and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), designed to improve low-speed rideability.

Twin-Cylinder Engine

Powering the BMW F 450 GS is a 420cc, water-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke engine featuring dual overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder. The motor produces 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

BMW has also equipped the motorcycle with throttle-by-wire technology and a digital engine management system. The claimed top speed stands at 165 kmph.

Suspension And Hardware

The F 450 GS is built around a steel tube frame with the engine acting as a stressed member. It also gets a steel tube sub-frame. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock mounted on an aluminium twin-sided swingarm.

Notably, the motorcycle offers 180 mm suspension travel at both ends, making it suitable for touring as well as mild off-road riding. The adventure bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, while the wheelbase measures 1,465 mm.

Feature-Rich Package

BMW has loaded the F 450 GS with several premium features. The motorcycle gets a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. Other highlights include a USB Type-C charging port, adjustable hand levers, adjustable foot brake lever and full-LED lighting.

The electronics package includes multiple ride modes, ABS Pro, traction control and heated grips. Additionally, the motorcycle also comes equipped with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

With dealership arrivals now underway, the BMW F 450 GS is expected to attract buyers looking for a premium middleweight adventure motorcycle with twin-cylinder performance and modern electronics.

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