Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted again ahead of launch. Reveals new details

Royal Enfield is poised to shake up the motorcycle market with the upcoming launch of the Guerrilla 450 on July 17th, 2024. This new model enters the competitive Roadster segment, and recent spy shots offer a glimpse into its design and features.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts of a roadster silhouette that blends modern aesthetics with classic Royal Enfield cues. Unlike its sibling, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla features a sleek fuel tank, suggesting a focus on agility and manoeuvrability for urban riding.

Despite its modern outlook, round LED headlights, round ORVMs, and a minimalist fairing maintain a neo-retro charm that aligns with the roadster genre. The absence of a front windshield further accentuates the sleek profile.

What we know so far

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be powered by the recently developed liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa 450 engine, displacing 452cc. This engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle. Building on the Himalayan 450 platform, the Guerrilla 450 boasts key modifications for a more urban riding experience. RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters is aimed at enhancing suspension travel.

Additionally, the roadster-style handlebars provide a sportier riding stance, ideal for navigating traffic and manoeuvring through tight spaces. Alloy wheels with road-biased tubeless tires further emphasise its urban focus.

Large disc brakes with dual-channel ABS are a welcome safety feature, ensuring dependable stopping power in various conditions. Earlier a spy video of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 hinted at two variants of the bike.

The first features a bold red and gold colour scheme with a matching fender and tail section. This suggests a potentially higher-end model, possibly with additional features. It also boasts a round TFT instrument cluster similar to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which could indicate a more advanced information display.

The second variant appears more practical, sporting a simpler silver and blue paint job. It utilises a semi-digital instrument cluster with a Tripper navigation module, similar to the Super Meteor 650. This setup likely prioritises essential information and basic navigation, suggesting a more budget-friendly option.

The Guerrilla 450's expected price tag of around ₹2.3 lakh, ex-showroom positions it competitively against established models like the Honda CB300R and Triumph Speed 400. Its lighter weight and agile handling suggest it could be a versatile choice for riders who value both practicality for daily commutes and excitement for weekend getaways.

