Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of India's bestselling motorcycles for a long time

Published Jul 23, 2023

Retro design, power-packed performance, easy availability of parts make it a go-to-anywhere machine for many riders

The Bullet 350 is now ready to receive an updated version launching on August 30

The new Bullet 350 would retain its retro appeal and iconic acoustic charm

It would be powered by the J-Series 349 cc engine that works in other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350

This engine would pump out 19.93 bhp peak power and 27 Nm peak torque

Expect the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be priced at 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Paired with the engine would be a 5-speed gearbox performing transmission duty

Expect the new Bullet 350 to get some modern tech blended with the retro design

Royal Enfield is likely to divulge more details about the new Bullet 350 in coming weeks
