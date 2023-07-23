Retro design, power-packed performance, easy availability of parts make it a go-to-anywhere machine for many riders
The Bullet 350 is now ready to receive an updated version launching on August 30
The new Bullet 350 would retain its retro appeal and iconic acoustic charm
It would be powered by the J-Series 349 cc engine that works in other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350
This engine would pump out 19.93 bhp peak power and 27 Nm peak torque
Expect the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
Paired with the engine would be a 5-speed gearbox performing transmission duty
Expect the new Bullet 350 to get some modern tech blended with the retro design
Royal Enfield is likely to divulge more details about the new Bullet 350 in coming weeks