New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be launched on 30th August: Details

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new generation of the Bullet 350 on the 30th of August in the Indian market. Several test mules of the new-gen Bullet have already been spotted several times on the roads. It will be based on the J-platform which is already being used on the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 17:01 PM
A test mule of new-gen Bullet 350 (YouTube/Bullet Guru)
A test mule of new-gen Bullet 350

Powering the new Bullet 350 will be the same 349 cc, single-cylinder motor, long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled. The power and torque output will be around 19.9 bhp and 27 Nm respectively. The gearbox on duty will be a 5-speed unit.

However, the engine will be retuned to suit Bullet's characteristics. The new engine is known for its refinement and torquey nature. Royal Enfield also made huge improvements when it comes to gear changes.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Next Gen
₹1.5 - 1.6 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
₹ 1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
₹ 1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v
₹ 1.27 - 1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The motorcycle will come with a single-piece seat and spoked rims. The lighting elements will be shared with the Classic 350. The instrument cluster will be quite simple with an analogue speedometer and a small digital readout for the fuel gauge.

The chassis will be shared with the Classic 350. It will be suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be done by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear. However, Royal Enfield will sell variants with a rear disc brake as well.

Pricing is what makes the Bullet 350 interesting. As of now, the Hunter 350 starts at 1.50 lakh and goes up to 1.75 lakh. Then in the lineup is the Classic 350 which is priced between 1.93 lakh and 2.25 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. So, there is a void between the motorcycles which is expected to be filled by the Bullet 350.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 17:01 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Bullet 350

