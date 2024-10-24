Royal Enfield's electric motorcycle spotted for the first time

Royal Enfield recently released a teaser for their first electric motorcycle. The motorcycle will be unveiled on October 4, right before EICMA. Now, the first spy shots of the new electric motorcycle have been captured by MCN while it was being ridden through the streets of Barcelona.

Royal Enfield electric bike will be unveiled on October 4. The brand earlier showcased the Himalayan Electric testbed that is being used for testing.

At last year's EICMA, Royal Enfield showcased an electric prototype of the Himalayan but they did confirm that they will not be putting it into production at least as of now. The electric test bed was being used to test the components and capability of the motorcycle.

Instead of an electric adventure tourer, Royal Enfield will be entering the EV segment with a city motorcycle. In the teaser, the motorcycle could be seen being dropped by parachutes. The brand used to do this with their Flying Flea motorcycle which played a big role in World War 2. Considering, that the brand also filed a nameplate patent for the same name, they could end up calling the electric motorcycle “Flying Flea".

