7 things to expect at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023 

The Royal Enfield Motoverse motorcycle festival is back this weekend, November 24-26, in Goa. The annual congregation of RE owners & fans have plenty to celebrate
If you are planning to make the trip, here are some of the activities to look forward to
1. Royal Enfield will finally launch the new Himalayan 450 revealing prices at Motoverse 2023.
2. Improve your riding skills with the Slide School and Trail School off-roading program
3. Take part in competitive events including the Hill Climb, Hunter Maze Chase, and more
4. Groove to some of the best music over the 3-day festival with the lineup comprising Benny Dayal, Gowri Lekshmi, Oaff x Savera, Seedhe Maut and more
5. Check out the many custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles on display and you take inspiration for your own too
6. Listen to inspiring stories from adventurers from across the globe
7. Interact with motorcycle clubs, riders and celebrate motorcycling culture at Motoverse 2023