Planning to visit Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023? 7 things to expect
Royal Enfield is all set to bring the 13th edition of Motoverse (previously known as Rider Mania), an annual congregation of the brand’s owners and enthusiasts. The 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse will be held between November 24-26 in Vagator, Goa, and the motorcycle maker has plenty of activities planned for attendees including art, music, and of course, motorcycles.
The Royal Enfield Motoverse allows the brand to reach out to new audiences while bringing more immersive experiences around motorcycling culture. If you are planning to make the trip to Goa this year to attend the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse, here are some of the activities and announcements to look forward to.
Easily one of the most anticipated launches of the year, Royal Enfield will finally reveal prices on the new-generation Himalayan. We rode the new adventure tourer earlier this month and came back impressed with the comprehensive list of upgrades on the motorcycle and the price is the only piece missing. The RE Motoverse serves as a great platform to announce the pricing among owners and potential buyers.
Motorcycling remains the core aspect of RE Motoverse and attendees get a chance to test their riding skills at multiple competitive events over the three-day festival. Riders can participate in dirt riding at the dirt track designed for expert and novice riders. There’s also the Slide School, giving you a chance to hone the art of going sideways on an oval flat track. Furthermore, the Trail School program will help you improve your off-roading ability, while the Hill Climb is a test of man and machine with the quest to make it to the top of a steep incline in the least possible time. There’s also a Hunter Maze Chase that’ll boot the lightest bike from RE to test on a closed loop.
The RE Motoverse 2023 will have a diverse lineup of musical talents from across the country including celebrating 50 years of hip hop. The lineup of musical artists includes Taba Chake from Arunachal Pradesh, popular singer and composer Benny Dayal and musician Gowri Lekshmi. Also marking their presence will be indie-pop duo Ranj & Cliffr, Oaff x Savera and experimental Indian electronica artists, Tech Panda X Kenzani. You should also watch out for Seedhe Maut, Parikrama & Friends, and Easy Wanderlings.
The Motoverse will also serve as a platform for owners to showcase their custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles. The Shed Builds is the newest addition to the festival and will see a collection of 23 custom-built bikes in attendance. Expect to see some tasteful, radical and wacky modifications based on popular Royal Enfield motorcycles from the Bullet to the Interceptor. The Motoverse will also house art, shopping and galleries, which promise to showcase more motorcycle-related content in different arenas.
The Motoverse festival serves as a great platform to connect with experienced adventurers and riders, who will be sharing their experiences. This year’s lineup includes stories from a Dakar rally rider, a racing enthusiast and adventurer, a base jumper, a filmmaker, a mountaineer and more.
Motoverse will also have a dedicated shop for Roya Enfield riders to get their hands on genuine motorcycle accessories, riding gear as well and merchandise. Make sure to look out for some good deals on riding gear at the festival.
One of the most important things to look forward to is the camaraderie between fellow motorcyclists. Meet riding groups, individuals and enthusiasts, who will inspire you to ride more with their own experiences. The parades are equally enticing with each riding group showcasing something different every year.