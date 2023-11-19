Planning to visit Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023? 7 things to expect

Royal Enfield is all set to bring the 13th edition of Motoverse (previously known as Rider Mania), an annual congregation of the brand’s owners and enthusiasts. The 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse will be held between November 24-26 in Vagator, Goa, and the motorcycle maker has plenty of activities planned for attendees including art, music, and of course, motorcycles.

The Royal Enfield Motoverse allows the brand to reach out to new audiences while bringing more immersive experiences around motorcycling culture. If you are planning to make the trip to Goa this year to attend the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse, here are some of the activities and announcements to look forward to.