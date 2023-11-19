HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Planning To Visit Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023? 7 Things To Expect

Planning to visit Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023? 7 things to expect

Royal Enfield is all set to bring the 13th edition of Motoverse (previously known as Rider Mania), an annual congregation of the brand’s owners and enthusiasts. The 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse will be held between November 24-26 in Vagator, Goa, and the motorcycle maker has plenty of activities planned for attendees including art, music, and of course, motorcycles.

The Royal Enfield Motoverse allows the brand to reach out to new audiences while bringing more immersive experiences around motorcycling culture. If you are planning to make the trip to Goa this year to attend the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse, here are some of the activities and announcements to look forward to.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Nov 2023, 20:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2022
The Royal Enfield Motoverse returns to Goa as the biggest congregation of owners and enthusiasts from across the country
Royal Enfield Motoverse 2022
The Royal Enfield Motoverse returns to Goa as the biggest congregation of owners and enthusiasts from across the country
1New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch

Easily one of the most anticipated launches of the year, Royal Enfield will finally reveal prices on the new-generation Himalayan. We rode the new adventure tourer earlier this month and came back impressed with the comprehensive list of upgrades on the motorcycle and the price is the only piece missing. The RE Motoverse serves as a great platform to announce the pricing among owners and potential buyers.

2Competitive Events

Motorcycling remains the core aspect of RE Motoverse and attendees get a chance to test their riding skills at multiple competitive events over the three-day festival. Riders can participate in dirt riding at the dirt track designed for expert and novice riders. There’s also the Slide School, giving you a chance to hone the art of going sideways on an oval flat track. Furthermore, the Trail School program will help you improve your off-roading ability, while the Hill Climb is a test of man and machine with the quest to make it to the top of a steep incline in the least possible time. There’s also a Hunter Maze Chase that’ll boot the lightest bike from RE to test on a closed loop.

3Musical Gigs

The RE Motoverse 2023 will have a diverse lineup of musical talents from across the country including celebrating 50 years of hip hop. The lineup of musical artists includes Taba Chake from Arunachal Pradesh, popular singer and composer Benny Dayal and musician Gowri Lekshmi. Also marking their presence will be indie-pop duo Ranj & Cliffr, Oaff x Savera and experimental Indian electronica artists, Tech Panda X Kenzani. You should also watch out for Seedhe Maut, Parikrama & Friends, and Easy Wanderlings.

4Custom-built Royal Enfields

The Motoverse will also serve as a platform for owners to showcase their custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles. The Shed Builds is the newest addition to the festival and will see a collection of 23 custom-built bikes in attendance. Expect to see some tasteful, radical and wacky modifications based on popular Royal Enfield motorcycles from the Bullet to the Interceptor. The Motoverse will also house art, shopping and galleries, which promise to showcase more motorcycle-related content in different arenas.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹ 2.80 - 3.10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb300f (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F
₹ 2.26 - 2.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Rebel 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500
₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Rebel 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 300
₹ 2.30 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 300nk (HT Auto photo)
CFMoto 300NK
₹ 2.29 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
5Stories From Adventurers

The Motoverse festival serves as a great platform to connect with experienced adventurers and riders, who will be sharing their experiences. This year’s lineup includes stories from a Dakar rally rider, a racing enthusiast and adventurer, a base jumper, a filmmaker, a mountaineer and more.

6Motorcycle Art, Accessories, and More

Motoverse will also have a dedicated shop for Roya Enfield riders to get their hands on genuine motorcycle accessories, riding gear as well and merchandise. Make sure to look out for some good deals on riding gear at the festival.

7Motorcycle Camaraderie

One of the most important things to look forward to is the camaraderie between fellow motorcyclists. Meet riding groups, individuals and enthusiasts, who will inspire you to ride more with their own experiences. The parades are equally enticing with each riding group showcasing something different every year. 

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2023, 20:09 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Motoverse Royal Enfield Ride Mania Royal Enfield Motoverse 2023 Royal Enfield Festival Goa

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
61% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 348 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.