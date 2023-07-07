Harley-Davidson X440: Variants explained

Harley-Davidson recently launched its much-awaited product in the Indian market. The new motorcycle is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and is currently the most affordable motorcycle in Harley's lineup . The Harley-Davidson X440 starts at ₹2.29 lakh ex-showroom. It is being offered in three variants. Here is a difference between the three variants.

Harley-Davidson X440 Denim: ₹ 2.29 lakh ex-showroom

The Denim is the base variant of the X440 and is the most affordable one. It comes finished in a Mustard Denim colour with decals on the fuel tank for the badging. It comes with LED lighting, automatic headlight illumination, a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system, a USB port to charge mobile devices and spoked wheels.

Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid: ₹ 2.49 lakh ex-showroom

The mid-spec variant is Vivid and it costs ₹20,000 more than the Denim variant. For the additional money, Harley-Davidson has added alloy wheels to the motorcycle. It is offered in two colour schemes. There is Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver.

Harley-Davidson X440 S: ₹ 2.69 lakh ex-showroom

The S is the top-spec variant of the X440. It costs ₹20,000 more than the Vivid variant. The S trim is offered only in a Matte Black colour scheme and it gets a 3D Tank Medallion instead of decals. The alloy wheels now get a diamond-cut finish for a more premium touch. The engine is finished in bronze colour. Apart from this, there is also connected technology.

Harley-Davidson X440: Engine

All the variants come with the same 440 cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Harley-Davidson X440: Hardware

All the variants use the same chassis that is suspended by 43 mm up-side down dual cartridge forks in the front that are sourced from KYB. At the rear, there are gas-filled twin shock absorbers that get 7 steps of pre-load adjustability. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

