HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson X440 Bookings To Close On August 3. Will Return With A Price Hike

Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced the X440 motorcycle earlier this month and the companies say that the maiden offering from the collaboration has received a “highly positive response in customer bookings." Given the strong demand for the most affordable Harley in the world, Hero has announced it will close the booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 on August 3, 2023. The company will announce the next booking window at a later date and with a price hike.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1
The booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3, while test rides for pre-booked customers will begin on September 1

Hero MotoCorp has not shared the number of bookings that the company has received for the X440. The company will begin test rides for pre-booked customers at the national scale from September 1 onwards. Customers booking the X440 online before August 3 will be given preference for deliveries that begin from October onwards, as originally announced. Deliveries will be prioritised as per booking dates, Hero has confirmed.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India "exceeding expectations," says CEO

The next booking window will open at a later date and prices are expected to see a revision for the Harley-Davidson X440
The next booking window will open at a later date and prices are expected to see a revision for the Harley-Davidson X440
The next booking window will open at a later date and prices are expected to see a revision for the Harley-Davidson X440
The next booking window will open at a later date and prices are expected to see a revision for the Harley-Davidson X440

Speaking about the high demand for the Harley-Davidson X440, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp said, “It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily. The response is reflective of the brand love and trust that riding enthusiasts hold for Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson X440
₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Cfmoto 300nk (HT Auto photo)
Cfmoto 300nk
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Adventure
₹ 2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Rebel 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 300
₹2.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The new single-cylinder Harley will be produced by Hero at its manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The two-wheeler giant said it was ramping up production for the X440 in response to the high demand for the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched on July 3 with an introductory price of 2.29 lakh for the base Denim variant, going up to 2.49 lakh for Vivid and 2.69 lakh for the top-spec S variant. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose a royal challenge to Enfield?

Customers can book the Harley-Davidson X440 can be booked for 5,000 on the company’s website. Deliveries will be made via Hero’s new ‘2.0’ premium network of dealerships that will pop up soon. The new dealer outlets will not only house the X440 but premium Hero offerings as well as the Vida electric brand. More recently, Hero MotoCorp trademarked the ‘Nightster 440’ hinting at the next motorcycle from the Hero-Harley collaboration.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson X440 Harley Davidson Harley Davidson India Harley India Harley Davidson X440 bookings

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.