Harley-Davidson X440 bookings in India 'exceeding expectations', says CEO

It has been only weeks since Harley-Davidson launched the X440, its most affordable motorcycle in India. The iconic two-wheeler manufacturer has said that the bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 so far has exceeded the US-based manufacturer's expectations. Earlier this month, Harley-Davidson had launched the X440 motorcycle at a price of 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has been developed by the US-based manufacturer in partnership with Indian two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand's most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.

The booking process for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle was opened from July 4. The motorcycle can be booked online as well as at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country or at select Hero MotoCorp outlets. The bike can be booked for a token amount of 5,000. The deliveries are expected to commence from October.

Harley-Davidson has not revealed how many X440s have been booked so far. However, commenting on the positive response the X440 has received so far, Jochen Zeitz, CEO at Harley-Davidson said, "We've been extremely pleased with the reception that the X440 has received since launch, with pre-orders exceeding initial expectations from launch." He was heard saying this during an earnings call with analysts. "Now I look at India as a long-term opportunity ... it's a huge market overall," he added.

Harley-Davidson X440 has been launched in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S. These come at an introductory price point of 2.29 lakh, 2.49 lakh and 2.69 lakh, respectively. It has been specifically designed for the Indian market and borrows several styling details from older models in the company's line-up. It features the signature retro design language with round headlamp and teardrop-shaped fuel tank, but LED lighting and LCD instrument console provide a modern take.

Watch: Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

The X440 will come powered by a newly-developed 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor which develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear while braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Harley-Davidson X440 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the recently-launched Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle.

