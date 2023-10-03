HT Auto
Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries to begin from October 15

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp is set to commence deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 from October 15, which is the first day of the Navratri festival and an auspicious occasion in the country. Last month, the company had informed that the manufacturer has already received more than 25,000 bookings for the motorcycle, which is the most affordable product in Harley's India line-up.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 17:28 PM
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front.
First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 17:28 PM IST
