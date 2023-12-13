This customized Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by XR1200

Harley-Davidson showcased several custom X440s at the India Bike Week 2023.
This one is modified by Rajputana Customs
The shop says that it is inpired by XR1200
The custom motorcycle is designed as a scrambler
It comes with extended front forks, knobby tyres and an aluminium swingarm
The motorcycle dropped some weight and the handlebar was changed for a more wider one.
The rear swingarm is inspired by the Sportster
The alloy wheels have been replaced with spoked wheels which absorb impacts better while offroading
The motorycycle also gets a custom exhaust