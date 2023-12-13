This customized Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by XR1200

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 13, 2023

Harley-Davidson showcased several custom X440s at the India Bike Week 2023.

This one is modified by Rajputana Customs

The shop says that it is inpired by XR1200

The custom motorcycle is designed as a scrambler

It comes with extended front forks, knobby tyres and an aluminium swingarm

The motorcycle dropped some weight and the handlebar was changed for a  more wider one.

The rear swingarm is inspired by the Sportster

The alloy wheels have been replaced with spoked wheels which absorb impacts better while offroading

The motorycycle also gets a custom exhaust
To check out more such web stories
Click Here