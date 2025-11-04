Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 unveiled at EICMA 2025 with 648 cc parallel-twin engine

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 04 Nov 2025, 16:37 pm
  • Royal Enfield has unveiled the Bullet 650 at EICMA 2025, bringing a 648cc parallel-twin engine housed within the iconic design and stronger internals.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has been unveiled at the EICMA 2025 trade show and it will be sold in Cannon Black and Battalion Blue variants
Royal Enfield has unveiled the Bullet 650 at the EICMA 2025 trade show in Milan, Italy, introducing parallel-twin power to the iconic nameplate. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 brings over the timeless design that has stayed true to the model since its 1932 debut. It retains the characteristic DNA in a large-displacement format, starting a new phase for the Bullet nameplate.

The Bullet 650 carries over all the characteristic design elements that make it a Bullet, featuring a round LED headlamp with tiger eye-shaped pilot lamps leading to a large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes. The tank retains the iconic winged badge and is followed by a single-piece bench-style seat. Being a standard motorcycle, it enables upright ergonomics for the commanding riding stance the nameplate is known for.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: At a glance

SpecificationDetails
Engine Type648 cc, Parallel-twin, 4-stroke, SOHC, Air/Oil-cooled
Bore x Stroke78 mm x 67.8 mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Maximum Power46 bhp (34.6 kW) @ 7,250 rpm
Maximum Torque52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm
Fuel SystemElectronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
LubricationForced lubrication, wet sump with pump-driven oil delivery
ClutchWet multi-plate, assist and slipper clutch
Gearbox6-speed constant mesh
Frame TypeSteel tubular spine frame
Front Suspension43 mm Showa telescopic fork, 120 mm travel
Rear SuspensionTwin shock absorbers, 90 mm travel
Front Brake320 mm disc, twin-piston floating caliper
Rear Brake300 mm disc, twin-piston floating caliper
ABSDual-channel ABS
Front Tyre100/90 – 19 (Tubeless, wire-spoke wheel)
Rear Tyre140/70 – 18 (Tubeless, wire-spoke wheel)
Wheelbase1,475 mm
Ground Clearance154 mm
Seat Height800 mm
Length / Width / Height2,318 mm / 892 mm / 1,137 mm
Kerb Weight243 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity14.8 litres
USB Charging PortType-C
Colour OptionsCannon Black, Battleship Blue
Price (International)USD 7,499 (~ 6.64 lakh)
Expected India LaunchEarly 2026

What powers the Royal Enfield Bullet 650?

The Bullet 650 is powered by the 648 cc parallel-twin engine that does duties for the rest of the 650 cc lineup

The Bullet 650 is powered by the tried-and-tested parallel-twin that is also used in the likes of the Interceptor and the Classic 650s. This 648 cc air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. With this, the motorcycle can make 46 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm.

What is the Bullet 650 underpinned by?

The new engine is housed within the proven steel tubular spine frame, suspended by Showa-sourced 43 mm telescopic front forks with 120 mm of travel. The rear end features a twin shock absorber with 90 mm of wheel travel. The Bullet 650 rides on 19/18-inch wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres. Stopping power comes from twin-piston floating calipers biting on a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Pricing and availability:

The Bullet 650 carries a large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes and the classic Royal Enfield emblem

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will be sold from 2026 onwards in two colour options, Cannon Black and Battleship Blue. The European and North American markets will be limited to the Cannon Black variant, to be priced from $7,499 (~ 6.64 lakh). RE has not yet announced a timeline for the Bullet 650’s India launch, but it is expected to join the 650 cc family sometime early next year.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2025, 16:37 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield upcoming bikes Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Bullet 650 Bullet
