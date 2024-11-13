Check out the new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 13, 2024

Royal Enfield has launched a new 650 cc motorcycle in India. 

It is called Interceptor Bear 650. 

As the name suggests, it is based on the Interceptor 650. 

The motorcycle has design elements of a scrambler with a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel. 

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes equipped with all-LED lighting. 

There is a full-colour TFT screen with an in-built navigation system that has been borrowed from the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The Bear 650 is available at a starting price of 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), with the pricing range going up to 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here