Check out the new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

Royal Enfield has launched a new 650 cc motorcycle in India.
It is called Interceptor Bear 650.
As the name suggests, it is based on the Interceptor 650.
The motorcycle has design elements of a scrambler with a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes equipped with all-LED lighting.
There is a full-colour TFT screen with an in-built navigation system that has been borrowed from the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.
The Bear 650 is available at a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom), with the pricing range going up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).