Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Should you spend the extra money?

Royal Enfield is leading the 350 cc segment in the Indian market. The Bullet 350 is the one that started it all and then the Classic 350 joined the line-up and became an instant hit. If a person walks into a Royal Enfield dealership, he or she might get confused between the Bullet 350 and the Classic 350 as both motorcycles might look similar at first glance. So, here is a comparison between the Bullet 350 and Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Looks

The Bullet 350 stays true to its iconic design with a teardrop fuel tank, triangular side panels, a long single-piece seat and a circular headlamp. The Classic 350 looks a bit more modern and premium than the Bullet 350. This is because of the paint schemes, split seat setup, better components and the fact that the wiring is less visible.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Engine

The Bullet 350 is still using an air-cooled 346 cc, unit construction engine that is fuel-injected. It produces 19.1 bhp at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The iconic thump that the engine was known for was subdued because of the new emission norms.

On the other hand, the Classic 350 uses the new J-platform engine. It is a 349 cc engine that is air-oil cooled and gets fuel injection. It puts out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox that is slick to use.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Features

In terms of features, the Bullet 350 is pretty bare-bones. There is an analogue speedometer and the amp meter has been replaced by an engine check light and a low fuel indicator. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are still halogen units.

Then there is the Classic 350 which gets an all-new instrument cluster with a small digital readout for the fuel gauge and Trip F. It also shows the time, service indicator and Eco mode. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge mobile devices and an optional Tripper Navigation system.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Price

The Bullet 350 is priced between ₹1.51 lakh and ₹1.66 lakh. The Classic 350 is priced between ₹1.90 lakh and ₹2.21 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Yes, the Classic 350 is more expensive than the Bullet 350 but it is based on a new-gen platform that is significantly better than the Classic 350. Moreover, the brand will soon be launching the new generation of Bullet 350 in the Indian market which will be based on the new J-platform. So, it will share its underpinnings with the Meteor 350 and Classic 350.

