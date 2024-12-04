Royal Enfield begins local assembly in Thailand, inaugurates new assembly plant

Royal Enfield has announced the start of operations at its Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly plant in Thailand, the company said in a regulatory filing. The new 57,000 sq.ft. assembly facility has an installed capacity of over 30,000 units per year and will cater to the growing demand in the Southeast Asian country. This is Royal Enfield’s first CKD assembly plant in Thailand and is located in Samut Prakan province in Bangkok.

New Royal Enfield CKD Plant in Thailand

The new Thai CKD assembly plant also holds a significant step in Royal Enfield’s operations in the Asia Pacific region. It is the brand’s sixth assembly facility globally joining the existing plants located in Nepal, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina. RE says the new CKD facility is “state-of-the-art and will facilitate more efficient and flexible motorcycle delivery for customers" in the region. RE has a presence in over 60 countries globally.

The Royal Enfield CKD assembly plant in Thailand has a production capacity of 30,000 units per year (Image used for representational purpose)

Speaking at the inauguration, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. We have seen great reception from the international audience who are looking for motorcycles that are accessible and are a unique extension of their personality. We have an evocative range of motorcycles across various platforms catering to our global audiences. Royal Enfield is a truly global brand and ranks among the top mid-segment motorcycle brands in markets such as the UK, Korea, Australia-New Zealand, among others. Our strategic intent is to have an international expansion strategy of investing in markets with huge potential to grow. Thailand assembly plant caters to this vision. We thereby are bringing more and more motorcycle enthusiasts to experience the DNA of Royal Enfield - Pure Motorcycling."

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, COO - Royal Enfield, said, “With markets like the Asia-Pacific offering a great potential for the mid-size segment, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. This is a testament to our commitment to the market potential and the growing motorcycling community. We are confident that this facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Thailand while enabling us to efficiently cater to the growing demand in the region as well".

Commenting on the new assembly plant in Thailand, Anuj Dua, Asia Pacific, Business Head - Royal Enfield said, “It has been our constant endeavour to not just develop but expand the mid-size motorcycle segment in Thailand. Thailand has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield and has displayed a steady growth trajectory. Our Customers and passionate communities that exist throughout Thailand cherish the ownership of the brand resulting in a growth of more than 150% since our inception here in Thailand. The varied topography, culture and diversity of the country provide the ideal setting for our kind of motorcycles. Our growth over the years has been extremely encouraging, be it - network, customers, community and our portfolio. We remain committed to delivering exceptional motorcycles and experiences that resonate with the Thai riding community. Our strategic initiatives for 2024 and beyond will further solidify our position and ensure a steady growth trajectory."

Royal Enfield Sales November 2024

Royal Enfield has had a rather eventful year with multiple product launches. The company has also had a consistent year with respect to sales. The motorcycle maker dispatched 82,257 units in November 2024, registering a 2.5 per cent growth year-on-year. That said, domestic volumes declined by 3.86 per cent at 72,236 units, against 75,137 units sold in November 2023. Exports, on the other hand, grew by nearly 96 per cent with 10,021 units shipped last month, up from 5,114 units exported during the same period last year.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles

The Tamil Nadu-based motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up to launch more motorcycles in 2025. Royal Enfield has already confirmed the new Scram 440 and Classic 650 Twin will arrive in January 2024. The brand is also expected to bring more iterations based on the 350, 450, and 650 platforms in the coming year. Moreover, Royal Enfield will introduce its first-ever electric motorcycle - the C6 - under the new ‘Flying Flea’ sub-brand in 2026.

