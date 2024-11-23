Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review: Susegad

For a company that's born and bred in Tamil Nadu, Royal Enfield can call go a its backyard. The brand finds a lot of takers in the beach state, many renting its bikes often to live the 'slow life'; “susegad" as the locals call it. Isn't it the ultimate Goan holiday to ride a Royal Enfield to the shacks of Calangute, Morjim, or Anjuna? That’s the mental imagery everyone seems to have.

Then there’s Royal Enfield’s annual motorcycle and music festival bringing motorcycling, music and more under one one initiative. What started as ‘Rider Mania’ two decades ago and is now ‘Motoverse’, makes Goa the final destination for what is a yearly pilgrimage for many owners and enthusiasts. It’s only fair that Royal Enfield’s next motorcycle pays homage to Goa with its name. The new Classic 350 takes the best of RE - the Classic 350 and brings it closer to the “susegad" ethos. We dropped into sunny Goa in the days leading up to Motoverse 2024 to find out what’s so Goan about the new Goan Classic 350. Read on to find out.

The Goan Classic 350 is offered in four colours, each bringing a different individuality to the bobber-styled motorcycle

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: What’s Different?

The Goan Classic 350 is based on the Classic 350. The underpinnings are the same but visually, it’s a different motorcycle altogether. Arguably, the Goan Classic is also the more gorgeous motorcycle between the two. You could and “should" park it at a prominent spot to admire its lines. The build and paint are fantastic and so is the detailing.

The lines are clean, the fenders are chopped and the tyres are white-walled. It grabs the right attention in every possible angle. The proportions are just right. An ape handlebar sits 100 mm taller than the Classic 350, while the seat height has been lowered by 55 mm, bringing it down to 750 mm. That’s the lowest for any Royal Enfield motorcycle yet. Royal Enfield will sell you the Goan Classic with a pillion seat, which sets it apart from the bobbers out there but it’s easy to detach the same if you are going for the authentic look.

The Goan Classic also runs a 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel setup and gets tubeless spoke wheels, a first for the segment. The smaller rear tyre is in place to accommodate the bobber seat with enough room for suspension travel. Compared to the Classic 350, the Goan is slightly heavier with a 197 kg kerb weight.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Colours

The Goan Classic 350 gets four different paint schemes, each bringing more individuality to the motorcycle. The Purple Haze adds a ‘70s flare, while the Trip Teal with the orange highlights will remind you of the Classic 500. The Rave Red colour brings a more stylised look but if you want to keep things simple, the Shack Black shade brings an understated appeal. The subtle detailing gets your attention like the mandala design on the Trip Teal or the sun-inspired ‘RE’ emblem on the fuel tank.

Royal Enfield has also added a sturdier clamp to the handlebar, while a new bracket is placed on the rear fender. The exhaust has been slashed keeping up with the theme of the motorcycle.

The Goan Classic uses the same underpinnings as the Classic 350. The suspension setup and travel is the same as well

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Suspension, Comfort, & Ergonomics

The Goan Classic 350 carries the same suspension setup as the standard Classic 350. This includes telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The suspension travel is also the same. This helps the Goan be a more likeable motorcycle when compared to other bobber bikes. There’s more room for travel in comparison which means the rear is slightly more comfortable when compared to the Jawa Perak or 42 Bobber.

The ergonomics also play a huge role in how the Goan Classic performs. You sit quite differently over the Classic 350 with the much lower seat and a taller and wider handlebar. The foot pegs are forward set and the overall riding triangle is more upright and relaxed. At the same time, it’s not the most comfortable riding posture over long distances. It pushes most of the pressure onto your lower back, which will get cumbersome after a few hours on the saddle. The hump on the seat tends to add to the discomfort at times. This is particularly the case if you’re a taller rider. An easier fix would be switching to the GMA seat, which is flatter in design and offers 10 mm of additional cushioning as well.

The ride quality is supple and the bike absorbs undulations without much fuss. However, you will feel the bumps, especially at the rear once the road gets patchy. Overall, the ride quality is a mixed bag, doing rather well on most parts with some hiccups in between.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Engine Performance & Braking

The Goan Classic uses the same powertrain as the Classic 350. The 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine develops 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Performance is familiar with a strong mid-range and torque-friendly low-end. There’s little to complain about the motor with its tractability being a high point. The bike pulls cleanly with the gearbox offering slick shifts. Everything feels par for the course with a nice thump to go with the performance.

Riding the Goan Classic 350 on the back roads of North Goa let us take it slow on the narrow streets. Slot in third gear and you can keep chugging along all day without the hint of a gear change needed. It’s this easy and calm nature makes the Classic 350 so popular and I’m happy to report the same makes it to the Goan.

High-speed stability is decent and the motorcycle keeps things composed between 80-90 kmph. That’s also where the motor finds its sweet spot, especially out on the highway. The braking performance is decent although the front brake lever could do with more feedback. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS as standard, adding a layer of safety net.

The Goan Classic gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, LED headlamp and indicators, as d a digital readout

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features

Based on the top-spec Classic 350, the new Goan Classic gets all-LED lighting, adjustable levers, and a digital readout with the fuel gauge, gear indicator and trip meters. There are multiple accessories available in typical RE fashion to further customise the bike including a tall visor, bar-end mirrors, bigger foot pegs, a shorter handlebar, different rider and pillion seat, and more. Fun fact, the accessories are interchangeable with the Classic 350 and Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Verdict

The Goan Classic 350 is less about long-distance touring and more about riding to the nearest shack and looking good when doing so. It’s the nonchalant demeanour, a vibe very few motorcycles can imbibe well. If you are considering the Goan Classic 350 over the Classic 350, there are a few things you need to be sure of. A. It will grab a lot of attention and B. The ergonomics are very different and something you would want to consider if you plan to go for long-distance riding.

But more importantly, the Goan Classic brings out style and panache and the desire to be seen in one of these. And if that’s something you like, bring the sun and sand vibe to your garage.

