New Triumph Thruxton 400 spied testing in India, launch likely next year

The Triumph Thruxton 400 has been in the works for a while now and the motorcycle could join the British bike maker’s 400 family soon. The upcoming offering was recently spotted testing in India complete with the semi-fairing hinting at a launch as early as next year. Reports of the Thruxton 400 being under development first emerged last year, followed by an early prototype spotted testing internationally. The latest spy shots reveal a test mule that appears to be nearly ready for production.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spy Shots

With the Thruxton 1200 bowing out at the end of this year, Triumph Motorcycles is expected to repurpose it for the new 400 cc cafe racer. The Triumph Thruxton 400 mimics the styling from the bigger 1200 cc motorcycle including a similar styled headlight fairing. The bike also sports a round LED headlamp and appears to get clip-on handlebars for a more committed riding posture. Completing the look are the bar-end rearview mirrors on the retro-styled offering. The rest of the panels appear similar to the Triumph Speed 400.

Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Specifications

The Thruxton 400 will be the fourth offering based on the brand’s 400 cc platform after the Speed, Scrambler, and the new Speed T4. Given its sportier positioning, expect the Thruxton is expected to get the 398 cc motor in its full glory belting out 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It’ll be interesting to see if Triumph tunes it differently for more performance-oriented packaging.

Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Hardware

Other cycle parts will be the same including the USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, albeit tuned differently to factor in the additional weight. Braking performance will come from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The bike will also get a ride-by-wire throttle and a slip-and-assist clutch from the Speed 400.

Triumph Thruxton 400: Expected Price

There’s no word on when Triumph Motorcycles plans to launch the Thruxton 400. The bike could arrive in the first half of next year and will be locally made by Bajaj Auto at its manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. Expect the price to be around ₹2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning the new Thruxton 400 between the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

