Triumph Scrambler 1200 X: Top highlights

Triumph has launched the 2024 Scrabler 1200 X in the Indian market.
It is available in three colours. There is Sapphire Black which costs ₹11.83 lakh ex-showroom.
Then there is Ash Grey and Carnival Red. They are priced at ₹12.13 lakh ex-showroom.
Powering the Scrambler 1200 X is a 1,200 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270 degree crank.
It puts out 89 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 110 Nm at 4,250 rpm.
It gets ride-by-wire and fuel injection. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.
The seat height measures 820 mm and can further drop to 795 mm.
The tubular frame is suspended by Marzocchi USD forks in the front and twin shocks at the rear. There is a suspension travel of 170 mm at both ends.
Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a single-disc at the rear.