Triumph Scrambler 400x Gets New Colour Option. Check It Out

Triumph Scrambler 400X gets new colour option. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM
  • Triumph India will now offer the Scrambler 400X in four colour schemes.
Triumph Scrambler 400X
Triumph Scrambler 400X in Pearl Metallic White.
Triumph Scrambler 400X
Triumph Scrambler 400X in Pearl Metallic White.

Triumph India has updated the Scrambler 400X with a new colour scheme. It is called Pearl Metallic White and it will sit alongside the Phantom Black/ Silver Ice, Matt Khaki Green/Fusion White and Carnival Red/ Phantom Black colour schemes. The bookings for the new colour are open. Triumph Scrambler 400X is priced at 2.64 lakh ex-showroom.

The Pearl Metallic White colour on the fuel tank gets black strips that go from top to bottom of the fuel tank. The contrast of black and white looks quite good and then it is further accentuated with the brown seat. Another subtle thing that Triumph has changed is the blacked-out header, exhaust pipe and sump guard.

The Scrambler 400 X comes with a headlight grille, regular mirrors instead of bar-ends, knuckle guards, a bash plate, a different exhaust and a larger front wheel. There are dual-purpose tyres and switchable ABS.

(Read more: Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?)

Powering the Scrambler 400X is the same engine as the Speed 400. However, it has been retuned to provide engine braking. The 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled unit produces 39.5 bhp and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Watch: Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change

The suspension has been enhanced to offer an additional 10 mm of travel at the front and 20 mm at the rear in comparison to the Speed 400. The total suspension travel measures 150 mm at both the front and rear. The Scrambler 400X features a larger 320 mm disc brake at the front, while the rear disc remains unchanged. However, the front brake lacks the sharpness found in the Speed 400, as Triumph has opted for non-sintered brake pads. This choice aims to deliver a more progressive braking feel rather than a sudden bite.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2024, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Scrambler 400X

