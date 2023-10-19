Triumph Thruxton gets a Final Edition as the production comes to an end soon

Triumph has unveiled the Final Edition of the Thruxton in the global market. It is called the Final Edition because the manufacturer has announced that the production run of the Thruxton will end in 2024. The Thruxton Final Edition is based on the Thruxton RS and it will arrive at dealers in Spring 2024. As of now, Triumph has not announced whether the special edition will be making its way to the Indian market or not.

Triumph Thruxton Final Edition is finished in an exclusive Competition Green paint scheme, with hand-painted gold lining and signed by the artist. Triumph says that the motorcycle is expected to become a collector's item so they are offering a certificate of authenticity featuring the bike’s unique VIN number. Each of these special documents is signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor. A unique Final Edition engine badge will also be supplied with each motorcycle, with a gold-finished surround and a ‘Final Edition’ graphic infill.

Powering the Thruxton Final Edition is a 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine taken from the Bonneville. It puts out 103 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm. There are three riding modes on offer - Road, Rain and Sport. There is also ride-by-wire and traction control on offer.

Suspension duties are performed by Showa ’Big Piston’ forks paired with twin Öhlins piggyback rear suspension units. Both units are fully adjustable. Braking duties are done by Brembo M50 radial brake calipers that bite onto the 310 mm Brembo discs and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said: “The Thruxton has a special place in the hearts of many motorcyclists, and we are all immensely proud of this Final Edition, which captures the essence of the British café racer scene. The Thruxton will bow out of production at the very pinnacle of its development with a special edition that secures its place in the history books of Triumph Motorcycles."

