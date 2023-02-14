Looking for E20-compliant bikes? Yamaha says wait till the end of this year

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the E20 fuel at India Energy Week in Bengaluru, vehicle manufacturers have started to reveal their product plans to introduce models that are compatible with it. The E20 fuel is a 20 per cent blend of ethanol and 80 per cent of petrol and is aimed at reducing India's costly oil imports and reduce carbon emissions. Yamaha Motor is one of the first two-wheeler manufacturer to reveal the timeline to update its lineup of motorcycles with E20 fuel compatibility.

During the launch of its latest product R15 and R15M, the Japanese motorcycle and scooter manufacturer has said that all its existing models will be upgraded with E20 fuel compatibility by the end of this year. Eishin Chihana, Chairman at Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "While our present strategy is filled with action to keep customers engaged and excited, we also never forget our responsibility to provide a carbon neutral future for mobility. As the first step in that direction, today we have launched the FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe and the FZ-X models compliant with E20 fuel and by end of this year, we plan to make all our motorcycle models compatible with E20 fuel."

Yamaha currently offers motorcycles like the FZ series, R15 series and MT-15. It also offers scooters like Fascino 125, Rayzr 125, Rays Street Rally and Aeros 155 as well. The two-wheeler manufacturer launched the new R15 M, MT 15, FZ-X and FZ-S FI. The updated Yamaha 150 cc motorcycles come as OBD 2 compliant and have several upgraded features, claims the Japanese two-wheeler giant. The Yamaha MT 15 V2 is priced at ₹168,400 (ex-showroom), while the FZ-S FI is priced at ₹127,400 (ex-showroom). The FZ FI V3 is priced at ₹115,200 (ex-showroom), while FZ-X is priced at ₹135,900 (ex-showroom).

The E20 fuel is a 20 per cent blend of ethanol and 80 per cent of petrol. It blends ethanol, extracted from sugarcane as well as broken rice and other foodgrains, in petrol. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been backing ethanol-blended fuel in India for transport, said it could bring down the price of petrol by a significant margin as ethanol costs half of the conventional fuel's price.

First Published Date: