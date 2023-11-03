TVS Apache RTR 310 deliveries begin in India

TVS Motor Company has started deliveries of the Apache RTR 310. The first motorcycle was delivered in Uttar Pradesh and the RTR 310 is now available in Lucknow as well. The Apache RTR 310 is the naked version of the Apache RR 310. The price of the new motorcycle starts at ₹2.43 lakh and goes up to ₹2.64 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Apache RTR 310 might sit below the Apache RR 310 but it is more feature-packed than it. The vertical instrument cluster is replaced by a horizontal 5-inch TFT screen. The screen comes with Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, different themes for riding modes and a Track mode as well. Other features on offer are cruise control, Glide Through Technology, dynamic tail lamp and headlamp among others.

TVS is offering two packs with the Apache RTR 310. There is a Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kit. The Dynamic kit comes with a fully adjustable front and rear suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system and a brass-coated chain. The Dynamic Pro kit adds a Climatic control seat and a Dynamic Stability Control system which comes with Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Cornering Cruise Control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control and Rear Wheel Lift-off Control.

Powering the Apache RTR 310 is a 312.12 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is derived from the Apache RR 310. It comes with fuel injection, ride-by-wire and riding modes.

The peak power and torque outputs depend on the riding mode that the rider is using. The engine puts out 35.11 bhp of max power at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm in Sport, Track and Supermoto modes. In Urban and Track mode, the power output is decreased to 26.72 bhp at 7,600 rpm and a peak torque output is 27.3 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

