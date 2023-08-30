Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 fully leaked ahead of launch. Check it out

Royal Enfield is planning to launch the Himalayan 450 in November, this year. The test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted numerous times on our Indian roads. However, now the motorcycle has been leaked fully while it is parked in what seems to be a factory. It is expected that the Himalayan 450 will be priced around 2.5 lakh mark.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 30 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be priced higher than the current Himalayan 411.

The images showcase almost the entire design structure of the Himalayan 450. Up-front, there is a windscreen to protect the rider from windblast while riding on highways. There is a beak-like front mudguard and an external frame just like the Himalayan 411 gets. So, it can be expected that this frame will be able to hold jerry cans.

The fuel tank seems quite large and the handlebar is also wide to provide enough leverage to the rider. The seat has been scooped out and Royal Enfield is using a split seat setup for the motorcycle. There is also a tail rack placed at the rear which would be able to hold a tail bag for the rider while going on long tours.

The biggest talking point about the Himalayan 450 is the new engine. It will have a cubic capacity of 450 cc and will be the first liquid-cooled engine from Royal Enfield. It is expected to produce a power output of around 40 bhp and a peak torque output of 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and it is expected to get a slip and assist clutch.

The Himalayan 450 will get some design elements from the Himalayan 411.

Himalayan 450 will be equipped with up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware will consist of disc brakes at both ends and there will be dual-channel ABS on offer as well. We are expecting Royal Enfield to offer switchable ABS. The front wheel measures 21 inches while the rear one is a 17-inch unit.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2023, 08:58 AM IST
