Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 power output revealed: Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 22, 2023

Royal Enfield will soon launch the Himalayan 452 in the Indian market.

Now, the power output of the motorcycle has been leaked from an official document

The Himalayn 452 will produce 40 bhp of max power

The peak power will come at 8,000 rpm.

The torque output is still not known

The gearbox will be a six-speed unit with slip and assist clutch

The Himalayan 452 isi the first motorcycle from brand to come with a liquid-cooled engine.

The motorcycle will feature a new digital instrument cluster.

The Himalayan 450 will come with USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. 
To check out more about the Himalayan 452
Click Here