Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 power output revealed: Check it out

Royal Enfield will soon launch the Himalayan 452 in the Indian market.
Now, the power output of the motorcycle has been leaked from an official document
The Himalayn 452 will produce 40 bhp of max power
The peak power will come at 8,000 rpm.
The torque output is still not known
The gearbox will be a six-speed unit with slip and assist clutch
The Himalayan 452 isi the first motorcycle from brand to come with a liquid-cooled engine.
The motorcycle will feature a new digital instrument cluster.
The Himalayan 450 will come with USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.