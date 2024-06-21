Purpose-built Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 goes rallying in Italy. Check it out

A rally-spec Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 adventure motorcycle recently participated in the Swank Rally De Sardegna or Sardinia Rally in Italy. Built as a capable off-roader, the new Himalayan was specially prepped for the rally with rider Salvatore Di Benedetto on the saddle. The bike has received several changes over the stock model to make it more purpose-built with several parts coming from the Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMA) catalogue.

Compared to the standard new-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan, the rally-spec bike drops several components in the interest of weight-saving. This includes the headlamp cluster, which has been replaced by a rally-spec light. It also gets a larger windscreen, radiator guard, rally seat, and rear cover. The rider has further added an engine sump guard, which appears to be an aftermarket unit, while switching to knobby tyres, specifically for the rally. Benedetto can be seen wearing Royal Enfield-branded safety gear, although it's unclear if the Indian bike maker officially participated in the rally.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications

It’s unclear if there were any changes made to the engine but the rally bike is likely to have used a different aftermarket ECU map to explore more performance. In its stock setup, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 draws power from the 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine. The power mill produces 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The adventure tourer gets USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear with 200 mm of travel. Braking performance on the stock bike comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc with switchable dual-channel ABS. The ground clearance measures 230 mm while the seat height is adjustable from 825 mm to 845 mm. That said, the rally seat is taller at 855 mm. The Himalayan Rally Kit showcased at the launch of the motorcycle also included an Akrapovic exhaust. However, the rider opted for a different aftermarket ‘HP Corse’ exhaust instead.

The Himalayan has been off to a good start for the manufacturer albeit customers are still waiting for the tubeless tyres to be sold on the India-spec model. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, which remain tube-type in India, while tubeless tyres are available on the bikes sold overseas.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Chassis Failure

More recently, the RE Himalayan was caught in a social media storm with multiple reports of chassis failure. The company reported that only two bikes faced chassis breakage issues and both of these were fitted with aftermarket crash guards. The company said the owners used different specs of bolts, which led to incorrect torque settings, putting a lot of stress on the chassis.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced from ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India.

