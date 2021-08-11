Komaki launches e-scooter aimed at senior citizens, specially-abled riders

Komaki, the electric vehicle maker has announced the launch of a new EV especially designed for the use of elderly and specially-abled riders. The new e-scooter - Komaki XGT X5 - has been launched with many safety features including Mechanical Parking. The scooter has been introduced in two trims; while the XGT-X5-(72V24AH) variant has been priced at ₹90,500 (ex-showroom), the XGT-X5 GEL retails at ₹72,500 (ex-showroom).

The EV maker has announced that it has already sold over 1,000 units of the XGT X5 to elderly and specially-abled citizens. The model is available for purchase across all the authorised sales touchpoints of the company across India. The scooter can also be booked online for free, while the delivery will be initiated by the buyer's nearest dealership. The company adds that all the Komaki models are available for purchase at an easy EMI facility.

The new Komaki XGT X5 is available for purchase in two colours - red and grey. The scooter is claimed to feature a full-charge range of 80-90 kilometres in a single charge. It is compatible with both – VRLA gel batteries and lithium-ion batteries and features a regenerative braking system that helps in overall range extension.

"As a leading Electric Vehicle manufacturer, we feel that it is our responsibility to serve the people of this country without leaving anyone behind. We stand by our vision of creating a clean and green India as we embark upon newer journeys to delight our customers. We believe in investing in the happiness of the people, knowing they will continue to support us wherever we set our foot", says Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division.