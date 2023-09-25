Komaki LY electric scooter being offered with 21,000 discount till Diwali

During the festive sale, the scooter will be available for ₹1,13,999 (ex-showroom)
The original price of the vehicle is ₹1,34,999 (ex-showroom)
The initiative aims to boost sales during the peak season and encourage EV adoption
The Komaki LY electric scooter comes with dual batteries of 62V32AH
A full charge per battery takes less than five hours
The TFT screen of the scooter gets features such as onboard navigation, calling options, etc
The electric scooter gets three gear modes – Eco, Sports, and Turbo
The batteries together provide a range of up to 200-km per charge