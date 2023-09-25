Komaki LY electric scooter being offered with 21,000 discount till Diwali

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 25, 2023

During the festive sale, the scooter will be available for 1,13,999 (ex-showroom)

The original price of the vehicle is 1,34,999 (ex-showroom)

The initiative aims to boost sales during the peak season and encourage EV adoption

The Komaki LY electric scooter comes with dual batteries of 62V32AH

 Check product page

A full charge per battery takes less than five hours

The TFT screen of the scooter gets features such as onboard navigation, calling options, etc

The electric scooter gets three gear modes – Eco, Sports, and Turbo

The batteries together provide a range of up to 200-km per charge

Per battery range goes up to 85-km while the top speed is rated at 55-60 kmph

For detailed report...
Click Here