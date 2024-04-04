Tesla eyes India innings: Recap of key developments so far

The relationship between India and Tesla has been rocky but the romance has never died down entirely. Many say it is not about if but when the EV make

Tesla is reportedly eyeing an India site where it plans to build its production facility ahead of its debut in the country. While the company has not officially confirmed either its India entry or that it is on the lookout for a suitable site, reports suggest that the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker has the world's third-largest vehicle market in its clear sight.

India's EV space - electric car segment in particular - is still quite small compared to markets like China and the US. But many point out that the potential for growth is enormous and for Tesla, a company that is now facing thawing sales across key markets, the diverse market here could be a shot in the arm. It isn't as if Tesla has only recently began showing interest in India.

Check out key developments so far in Tesla and India looking at joining hands in what could potentially be a cornerstone moment for the EV movement here: