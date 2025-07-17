Keeway RR 300 launched starting at 1.99 lakh, will rival TVS Apache 310 RR

Moto Vault has officially launched the Keeway RR 300 in India, priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Keeway RR 300 is positioned in the middleweight sportbike segment with a feature set familiar to that of the Keeway K300 R . In terms of market positioning, the RR 300 will go up against the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310 , BMW G 310 RR, and KTM RC 390 in India’s premium small-capacity sportbike segment.

Keeway RR 300: Performance and specifications

The Keeway RR 300 is powered by a 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 27.5 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts. The bike can reach a top speed of 139 kmph.

It uses a bassinet trellis frame and is suspended by upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. For braking, the RR 300 gets disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS. Tyre sizes stand at 110/70 R17 at the front and 140/60 R17 at the rear.

Keeway RR 300: Design and features

Visually, the RR 300 adopts a sharp, aggressive look with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, a layered fairing, and a slim, raked tail section. The motorcycle also gets a TFT instrument display, LED lighting throughout, and a ‘Ride Rebel’ decal below the tank.

Keeway RR 300: Colours and availability

The Keeway RR 300 is available in three colour options, including white, black, and red. Bookings are open through Benelli and Keeway dealerships across India, with deliveries expected to begin by the end of July.

