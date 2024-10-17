Want to own a BMW bike? Check out these discounts on G 310 R and G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad India has rolled out special offers for the festive season on the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles.
The brand’s most affordable offerings now get special benefits for the festive season including finance schemes, service packages and more.
The offers on the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be valid from October 15 to November 15, 2024
These offers are exclusively available at the authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country.
As part of the festive offers, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS can be had with zero down payment,
There is also zero maintenance costs for three years
BMW Motorrad is also offering two years of extended warranty and three years of standard warranty and on-road financing.
The two-wheeler giant has revealed the EMI plans for the G 310 R start from ₹6,999
Whereas, the EMI for the BMW G 310 GS start from ₹7,999.