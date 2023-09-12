Kawasaki ZX-4R launched in India: 5 things to know

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kawasaki India surprised the Indian market with the launch of the ZX-4R. It is the brand's most affordable in-line four-cylinder motorcycle in India. However, in the global market, Kawasaki is also selling the Ninja ZX-25R which is one of the smallest capacity motorcycles with an in-line four. The ZX-4R will sit between the Ninja 650 and Ninja 400 in the portfolio. Here are five things that one should know about the Kawasaki ZX-4R.
The design of the Kawasaki ZX-4R is very similar to other Ninja motorcycles. This means that there is an LED headlamp in the front with a split design. There is a full fairing that protects the rider from windblast and the fuel tank looks quite muscular. There is a single-sided exhaust and a sharp rear section.
Powering the ZX-4R is a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.
The ZX-4R uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.
In terms of features, the ZX-4R comes with our riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable), which can be controlled using the 4.3-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a dedicated Track mode for the instrument cluster.
Kawasaki has priced the ZX-4R at ₹8.49 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is already selling the base variant of the motorcycle.