Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Zx 4r Launched In India: 5 Things To Know

Kawasaki ZX-4R launched in India: 5 things to know

Kawasaki India surprised the Indian market with the launch of the ZX-4R. It is the brand's most affordable in-line four-cylinder motorcycle in India. However, in the global market, Kawasaki is also selling the Ninja ZX-25R which is one of the smallest capacity motorcycles with an in-line four. The ZX-4R will sit between the Ninja 650 and Ninja 400 in the portfolio. Here are five things that one should know about the Kawasaki ZX-4R.

By: Paarth khatri
Updated on: 12 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM
Follow us on:
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Design

The design of the Kawasaki ZX-4R is very similar to other Ninja motorcycles. This means that there is an LED headlamp in the front with a split design. There is a full fairing that protects the rider from windblast and the fuel tank looks quite muscular. There is a single-sided exhaust and a sharp rear section.

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Powertrain

Powering the ZX-4R is a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r
₹12.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Yamaha Mt-15
₹1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus
₹60,310 - 67,405**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Hardware

The ZX-4R uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Features

In terms of features, the ZX-4R comes with our riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable), which can be controlled using the 4.3-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a dedicated Track mode for the instrument cluster.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally unveiled globally

Kawasaki ZX-4R: Price

Kawasaki has priced the ZX-4R at 8.49 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer is already selling the base variant of the motorcycle.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India Kawasaki ZX 4R
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS