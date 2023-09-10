Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Kawasaki is all set to launch the Ninja ZX-4R in the Indian market tomorrow. The company has been releasing new teasers of the motorcycle on their social media accounts. The ZX-4R is likely to be brought to the Indian market only in its base variant. It is expected that the SE and R versions will not make their way to the Indian market.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Engine

Powering the Ninja ZX-4R is a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that puts out 75 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It’s paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The power output is increased to 78 bhp with RAM air intake.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Price expectations

It is expected that the ZX-4R will cost more than other 400 cc motorcycles but it will be the most affordable four-cylinder motorcycle in the Indian market. It’s likely that the bike will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which should keep prices at a hefty premium between ₹7-8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Features

TheKawasaki ZX-4R gets four riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (customisable), which can be controlled using the 4.3-inch TFT screen that gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a dedicated Track mode for the instrument cluster.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Hardware

Kawasaki uses a trellis frame that is suspended by 37 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that gets preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by 4-piston dual-piston calipers and 290 mm disc brakes whereas at the rear there is a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

